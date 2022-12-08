SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dictionary definition of sous-chef is the second in command in a restaurant kitchen who does most of the work.

MGM Springfield chefs auditioned would be sous chefs for all of its local restaurants on Thursday, having men and women whip up a meal in the kitchen of MGM’s Costa Restaurant. MGM Springfield put out the call for engaging, energetic, and aspiring sous chefs.

“We’d love to see a chef that wants to provide an amazing experience, not only for our guests in the dining they provide but their employees who work with them on the line as well.”

It’s apparently a good time to exhibit cooking skills since MGM Resort’s College Opportunity program offers hiring incentives that include higher wages and college tuition reimbursement.