Costco limiting customers to maintain social distancing

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It isn’t just hospitals taking precautions during the outbreak. Costco is doing their best to allow for social distancing for people shopping for essentials.

The lines were long at the West Springfield Costco Saturday, but people were in good spirits. Most told 22News they appreciate the need for social distancing.

A limited number of customers are allowed inside at a time, forcing others to line-up outdoors. Outside, Costco employees inform on items out of stock and communicate wait times to customers.

Isaac Cross of Northfield said he doesn’t mind the wait times. “Honestly, I’m not too concerned, just here to get some food stock up on stuff cause some of the lower capacity stores don’t have as much things in stock.”

Cross noted, “It’s kind of a pain, but Costco is trying to be safe and I like that.”

Shoppers told 22News despite the long lines, things were moving along quickly.