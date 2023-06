WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Cottage Avenue in Wilbraham is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, Cottage Avenue is closed due to a motor vehicle crash that involved power lines.

It is asked to use another route of travel involving the Putts Bridge and the Red Bridge. It is unknown if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.