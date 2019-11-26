Council Churches of Western Mass hosts annual prayer service benefit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving just three days away, residents of Springfield are giving back to those in need.

The Council Churches of Western Mass held their annual prayer service Monday to benefit the Emergency Fuel Fund.

The President of the Council of Churches, Bishop Timothy Paul, said that united prayer is especially important now as the city is seeing an uptick in crime.

Bishop Paul told 22News, “This is part of our giving back and having our congregations give to a worthy cause and we think it’s so important. The salvation army does its wonderful work. But the emergency fuel assistance is our staple.”

Guests at the prayer service also distributed turkeys to those in need, as a way of reminding people to give thanks.