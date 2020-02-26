Council of Churches makes donation to Pan African Historical Museum in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pan African Historical Museum USA works to preserve the local history of African Americans.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Council of Churches presented the museum with a donation to help keep the work of their work alive. The museum was founded in 1995 by Lujuana Hood.

Executive Director Sam Bradley told 22News they work to keep the stories of African Americans in Western Massachusetts alive.

“You gotta learn your history,” Bradley explained. “Learn your history because, once again, if we don’t teach it to our young counterparts then no one is gonna teach it for you. So they gotta learn their history to build a better future, for tomorrow.”

The museum is located inside Tower Square. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays by appointment.