Council president defends rejection of INSA permit, following lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recreational Marijuana company INSA is suing members of the Springfield city council after they failed to grant the business a special permit to open.

INSA was hoping to open a new location at the former Luxe Burger site near the Basketball Hall of Fame. The city council said location was one of the main concerns.

A panel tasked with ranking proposals for recreational pot shops in the city put INSA at the very top.

When INSA’s permit was denied in September, three permits were approved on Page Boulevard, Boston Road, and Albany Street.

Councilor Timothy Ryan argued that if secondary benefits to downtown are criteria, the three other businesses don’t meet that standard either. City Council President Justin Hurst said he would rather have the location somewhere on Main street to bring more business into downtown Springfield.

INSA operates a recreational facility in Easthampton already and made that city more than $100,000 in just the first three months.