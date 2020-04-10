Country Bank donates $50,000 to help first responders diagnosed with COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Country Bank donated $50,000 to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to help operate their First Responders Recovery Home for first responders with COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the donation will ensure that first responders who are COVID-19 positive will have food and the comfort they need to help get better.

The Sheriff’s Department opened the First Responder Recovery Home this week to provide a safe place for doctors, nurses, EMTs, police, firefighters, and corrections professionals who are diagnosed but can’t go home to recover without putting other people at risk.

The home has 84-single-occupancy rooms 2 of which are occupied as of Friday morning.

“I can’t thank Country Bank enough for stepping forward and making this donation to help our first responders in this time of unprecedented need. Their donation will help us provide top-notch care for the people who usually care for us, and a comfortable environment for the people who come running when we are in need in our daily lives. This is our time to help the helpers. It’s the least we can do.” Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi

The release states that anyone coming to stay must be healthy enough to care for themselves, but medical professionals will be available and if anyone needs more medical care, the Sheriff’s Department will help coordinate transportation.

Any doctor, nurse, police, firefighter, EMT, correctional professional or military member that wants to request a room can call 413-858-0801 or 413-858-0819.