SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous gift from one western Massachusetts bank, giving $10,000 in toys to children in need.

Country Bank’s motto is “made to make a difference” and that’s just what they set out to do this holiday season.

Friday, the bank dropped off $10,000 worth of toys to the department of children and families in Springfield and Worcester. Justin Roberts, Vice President of Marketing for Country Bank, told 22News, “It’s such an important time of year to make sure these children in the Department of Children and Families have a gift this holiday season. We found it super important for us as an organization to give back and support the Wonderfund of Massachusetts and be able to give these kids the Christmas they deserve.”

Friday’s donation is in addition to another $10,000 Country Bank donated straight into Springfield DCF’s Wonderfund.