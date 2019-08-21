Country Club of Wilbraham hit with penalties after violating child labor laws

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division initiated an investigation at the Country Club of Wilbraham in June.

A DOL spokesperson told 22News a 14 and 15-year-old employee worked passed seven at night and in excess of three hours during school days.

The 14-year employee also worked a shift before 7:00 in the morning.

The Department of Labor said the country club agreed to comply and no longer employs anyone under the age of 16.

The U.S. Department of Labor did investigate an allegation regarding a past personnel matter. A thorough investigation was conducted by their investigator. Minor process changes were recommended, and the Country Club of Wilbraham implemented these changes. As a matter of club policy, we do not divulge information involving past or present employees. We consider this matter closed. Statement sent to 22News from Kevin B. Davis Country Club of Wilbraham President.

The County Club of Wilbraham also paid more $1,300 in civil money penalties.