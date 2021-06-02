Country’s oldest female WWII veteran from Ludlow receives new roof

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The country’s oldest female World War II veteran lives right here in western Massachusetts and people donated a new roof to go over her head!

The oldest living World War II female veteran in the U.S. received a brand new roof on her Ludlow home as part of a veterans assistance program.

“Fought for our freedoms that we have here in the U.S. and she’s in need of a new roof, there’s no doubt about it so we’re just giving back to somebody who gave to us.” Brian Rudd , owner of Vista Home Improvement

Dorothy’s mom, Helen Martowski is 100 years old. She served in the Navy in Washington D.C. Helen was selected to get the free new roof through a partnership with habitat for humanity.

“I’m still surprised, very surprised in a very good way.” Dorothy Musante, daughter of veteran

Her daughter, Dorothy, submitted Helen’s information for the project after wanting a more energy efficient home for her mother.

“Being as old as she is and as frail as she is, she likes to have the house warm and the heating bills are quite warm.” Dorothy Musante, daughter of veteran

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project donates the material and Vista Home Improvement donated the labor.

So far Owens Corning has donated more than 250 roofs across the nation with this project.

“I love my vets. I hope she’s ecstatic, I’m sure she will be.” Mark Fragoso, project supervisor for Vista Home Improvement

The project happens nationally in an effort to show gratitude and honor those who’ve served and their families. Helen’s daughter stresses that advocacy for veterans is important.

“Seniors, veterans, are an important part of our society.” Dorothy Musante, daughter of veteran

Vista Home Improvement says they’ll reveal the new roof to Helen Thursday.