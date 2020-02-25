Couple who helped track down kidnapping suspect in Springfield receives repaired car from Balise

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The couple from Springfield who used their car to help track down the kidnapping suspect on January 15 received their repaired car Tuesday at Balise in West Springfield.

The couple followed the suspect in their black Cadillac Escalade and ultimately lead police to return the young girl home safely. Their vehicle sustained considerable damage to the undercarriage, suspension, brakes, shocks, and struts while following the suspect’s car. Balise Collision Repair immediately reached out to the couple to help.

“We knew right away we wanted to do something special for these two,” Brian Stone, Group Collision Director for Balise said. “Every bit of additional work on their Escalade came from a place of pure gratitude, and we are thankful to the donors who stepped up to assist us in our efforts to deliver this vehicle in like-new condition. We couldn’t have done it without them.”





According to a news release sent to 22News, the car received new front and rear bumpers, undercarriage suspension components, 22″ platinum wheels, tires, and a full custom matte black paint job.

The car’s dents, dings, rust, and rotted areas were also fixed and/or replaced. Before delivering the car to the couple Balise Collision will complete a full lube and oil change and the Car Wash gave a full interior and exterior detail.

Balise to help repair couple’s damaged vehicle used to chase Springfield kidnapping suspect

The total estimate of work and donated supplies were between $20,000-$25,000. The following companies donated to the repair: