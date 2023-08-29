SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some renovations are underway at Court Square in downtown Springfield. These new renovations include some improved lighting, new sidewalks, and restoration of the center fountain.

There will also be new landscaping, drainage, and electrical systems. On top of that, there be a new bike and bus shelter and an event plaza. This is all part of a $6.8 million project funded by the city and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to enhance the historic park after years of no renovations.

“I think people will be very happy with the improvements of the sidewalks. It’s been… 1982 since it was last renovated, so really the walkways have deteriorated and its time for that improvement,” said Patrick Sullivan, Executive Director of the Springfield Parks, Recreation & Building Department.

Also this week, Mountain View landscapes and lawn care will be working on the project. The funding will also underwrite improvements in Main, Court and Elm Streets and Court Square Way.