Court Square murals to be removed for new housing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The well-known murals painted in Springfield’s Court Square will soon be taken down.

The murals are being removed as the building at 31 Elm Street prepares to be converted into market-rate housing. The artist painted the murals on plywood which will be safely removed by the building’s contractor and given back to the artist.

The artist, John Simpson, told 22News it’s sad to see the paintings removed but he’s glad Springfield is evolving.

“I was a little sad seeing the wizard of oz coming down but at the same time, everything has its time and it’s interesting it will be another change, and I just like seeing things on the move in Springfield.

Simpson painted the murals 7-years-ago as a visual art display for Springfield’s Jazz and Roots Festival. He told 22News he does plan to paint more murals throughout the city.