Court to decide on bail for West Springfield man in deadly N.H. crash

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy arraigned in New Hampshire

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WWLP) – New Hampshire’s highest court is deciding whether to allow a bail hearing for a West Springfield man charged in connection with the death of seven motorcyclists two years ago. 

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy has been in jail since the crash happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019. His lawyers argued today that he deserves a bail hearing after three refusals.  

The state said Zhukovskyy is a danger, and the judge was not required to hold a bail hearing. No word when a ruling will come down. Zhukovskyy’s trial is scheduled to begin in November. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today