Courts for Kids president visits Springfield College

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College welcomed Courts for Kids President Derek Nesland Tuesday night to highlight the organization’s mission.

Courts for Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to building sports courts in financially disadvantaged communities around the world. 22News heard from a psychology professor at Springfield College, who tied in her own studies with Nesland’s leadership and service to humanity.

Judy Van Raalte, a professor at Springfield College told 22News, “I have put together for this year a humanists triathlon; that is events that affect peoples’ spirit, mind, and body.”

Nesland told 22News, “We have partnered with communities around the world, actually in over 30 countries. We’ve built about 190 multi-purpose sports courts that feature basketball, volleyball, soccer.”

Upon graduating from college, Nesland played basketball in 14 countries around the world. And after an email from the Philippines expressing a need for a basketball court caught his attention, Courts for Kids was created.