COVID-19 alters Irish Night celebrations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has also altered the format for ‘Irish Night’, sponsored by the local chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Irish Fraternal organization.

Instead of the traditional gathering of hundreds this year, families will celebrate at home.

Many picking up the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinners at the Log Cabin in Holyoke during the Irish Night in Holyoke 2021.

Patrick Hogan, vice president of Ancient Order of Hibernians, told 22News. “You know, down through the years we’re really trying to keep the Irish Heritage alive and make our Ancestors proud of the hard work they put into this community.”

The money raised during the event helps pay for scholarships in the name of Holyoke native and former President of the Massachusetts state senate, Maurice Donahue.