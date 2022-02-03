COVID-19 at-home testing kits available for East Longmeadow residents

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of East Longmeadow announced they will be distributing COVID-19 at-home testing kits to residents on Monday.

Testing kits will be distributed Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Birchland Park Middle School during a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic. There is a limited supply available so residents are asked to register now through the East Longmeadow Health Department at 413-525-5400 ext. 106.

Residents will be required to show proof of residency and will be limited to one box that contains two testing kits per household. Residents over the age of 60 can call the Pleasant View Senior Center at 413-525-5436 to pick up testing kits there.

A mask mandate in public indoor places is in effect until February 28 for the Town of East Longmeadow.