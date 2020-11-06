COVID-19 case reported at Paul R. Baird Middle School in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Ludlow Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19 but in-person learning will continue as officials conduct contact tracing, according to the superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Todd Gazda did not identify the individual but said a member of Paul R. Baird Middle School tested positive Thursday. The school is following safety protocols and are working with local health officials to complete contact tracing.

We have already contacted persons who are considered close contacts to this individual so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested. If you were not contacted, then you and/or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individual who tested positive. It is our first responsibility to keep our students and staff safe. Todd Gazda, Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools

Gazda wants to remind the school community that Paul R. Baird Middle School, like all Ludlow schools, undergoes cleaning and disinfecting each night to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Please continue to wear a mask, keep physically distant from others, and employ proper handwashing and hygiene practices,” Gazda stated. “Remember to perform a daily health screening, and if your child is ill, please keep them home. As parents, we all have a responsibility to be sure to follow these protocols, not just to keep our children safe, but the whole community as well.”

While in-person classes will continue, remote learning will be provided to students who are required to quarantine at home.