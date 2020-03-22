COVID-19 cases increase in western Massachusetts as more tests become available

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus cases in western Massachusetts continue to rise as more people are able to get tested.

As of Saturday, Baystate Health Medical Centers around western Massachusetts had tested 484 people. Twenty-two of those tested positive and 228 tested negative. There are still 234 tests still pending.

It is important to note that these numbers are from across the network of Baystate Health and not specific to any one site. When it comes to getting tested, The Department of Public Health recommends if you are only mildly symptomatic to call your healthcare provider first to discuss your symptoms and they will decide if you need to be tested.

Symptoms include respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

As of the latest update from DPH, there are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout all the western Massachusetts Counties. Governor Baker said in a press conference on Saturday that testing capacity is growing in the state and as that continues, people should expect more cases will arise.