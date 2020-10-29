Coronavirus cases pass 150,000 in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – COVID-19 case numbers continue to spike in Massachusetts after five straight days of at least 1,000 newly reported infections.

More than 150,000 in Massachusetts have been infected with COVID-19 after the state crossed that barrier Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 1,137 new cases were reported, Of those cases, 101 were reported in Hampden County. Thirty-six new deaths were also reported in the state. The highest daily total recorded in Massachusetts since early July.

The total number of deaths due to COVID in Massachusetts is now 9,700 exactly.

These increasing case counts come alongside steadily growing hospitalization numbers. The three-day average of hospitalized patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 stood at 432 on October 1. As of October 27th, that average is 566 patients.

Increased hospital capacity since the start of the pandemic means health systems aren’t yet overwhelmed. About 61-percent of non-ICU hospital beds are currently occupied state-wide.

Baystate Health reported Wednesday that they are caring for 32 hospitalized patients which includes three at Baystate Wing Hospital and two at Baystate Noble.

There are now a total of 150,498 confirmed cases statewide.