COVID-19 cases reported in three Ludlow schools

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Ludlow schools have members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents on Sunday, Superintendent Todd Gazda said Chapin Street Elementary, Veterans Park Elementary and Paul R. Baird Middle School each had one member test positive.

We are following all Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education protocols, including collaborating with our local board of health to complete contact tracing. We have been anticipating this scenario and have a comprehensive plan in place. We will be contacting persons who are considered close contacts to these individuals within 24 to 48 hours, so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested. If you are not contacted, then you and/or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individuals who tested positive. It is our first responsibility to keep our students and staff safe. Todd Gazda, Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools

Superintendent Gazda said those who have tested positive continue to be isolated cases exposed throughout contacts in the community. They are not a result of spread occurring within the schools.

We will continue to be vigilant in adhering to all of the protocols that have been put in place in an effort to continue in person learning. Remote learning will also provide students who are required to quarantine at home the opportunity to continue with learning and instruction. Todd Gazda, Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools

Students are still going to class, under a part-time hybrid plan.