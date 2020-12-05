COVID-19 continues to hit African American communities hard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coronavirus continues to affect Black communities more so than others, and it’s actually infecting people under 40 a lot more than the elderly.

In most people, COVID-19 causes respiratory symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Some may experience mild forms of the virus or be asymptomatic, and older people and those with underlying conditions, tend to have the most serious complications.

Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center, told 22News that there have been clear racial disparities when it comes to infections.

“We know there are certain communities, like particularly communities of color, urban dense communities, not only the illness but also complications,” he said.

Dr. Roose explained that’s because typically in Black communities, people live closer together. They’re also more likely to have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and asthma.

Scientists are still studying why some people have experienced concentration issues, heart problems and other long-haul symptoms, weeks after from recovering from the virus.