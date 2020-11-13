COVID-19-deaths surpass 10,000 in Massachusetts

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, medical staff members check a ventilator in protective suits at the care unit for the new COVID-19 infected patients inside the Koranyi National Institute of Pulmonology in Budapest. As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has now hit another somber milestone with COVID-19. State Health officials announced that deaths from the coronavirus has surpassed 10,000.

During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is more capable of handling this spike in cases than it was in the spring, but urged residents to stay vigilant as the pandemic continues to rage across the commonwealth just weeks before the holidays.

With back to back days of daily cases rising above 2,000, Massachusetts is in the midst of another surge of COVID-19. Similar to what we saw in the spring, the only difference is this time. The state is more prepared.

Charlie Baker told 22News “This is a drill and process we have a fair amount of experience with. The healthcare system is far more prepared to deal with and manage these issues now than they were back in the spring.”

However, Gov. Baker continued to mention how we must remain vigilant against indoor private gatherings which have been causing the spread, and that field hospitals are a possibility in the state.

With Thanksgiving two weeks away. State health officials said in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19 our holiday plans are going to have to be much different than years past. They recommend getting creative and celebrating virtually.

Judith Pare of the Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News, “Those younger people that hug the stuffing out of their aunts and uncles and grandparents could be transmitting the virus to a population that does not have the strength to fight it off.”

Gov. Baker added that details on how field hospitals will be run and where they will be located will be announced by the end of the week.