Covid-19 disproportionately impacting Hispanic communities in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color and now we are finding out the Latino community in Massachusetts has been hit the worst.

According to a UMass Boston study, Massachusetts’ Latinos account for 30-percent of all Covid-19 cases even though they account for just over 12-percent of the population.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told 22News that these statistics are caused by the inequalities that many Latinos face such as living in dense areas in small apartments and having to work despite the coronavirus.

Gonzalez also added that the language barrier has been an issue for many in the community and it needs to be addressed especially when it comes to contract tracing.

“Addressing somebody’s important healthcare information and who they’ve been around is near and dear and a private issue so I think understanding the cultural competency of the community you are trying to get information from is extremely important,” Gonzalez told 22News.

Representative Gonzalez added that mobile testing for the Latino and black communities will be coming to Springfield within the next two weeks.

He said more details will be released in the coming days.