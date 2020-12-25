COVID-19 forces Springfield Open Pantry to change tradition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many holiday traditions have been impacted in western Massachusetts because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements.

During more traditional times before the pandemic, the homeless and lonely could come together and eat on Christmas. However, the pandemic has made an event like that nearly impossible.

Instead, people picked up meals provided by the Springfield Open Pantry community services and went on their way.

Executive Director of Open Pantry Family Services, Terry Maxey wishes things were different and the 30 year tradition could continue as normal.

“As far as a warm meal every holiday, we offer a take out because of the pandemic, It starts at noon to your home,” Maxey said.

The volunteer kitchen staff prepared hundreds of meals, many of which delivered by volunteer drivers to the elderly stuck in their homes across the Pioneer Valley.

Because of the rainy weather, the homeless who stopped by to pick up their Christmas dinner only had time to receive their packaged food and head off to eat Christmas dinner where it was drier and warmer.