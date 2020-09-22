COVID-19 guidelines not being followed raises concerns after Westfield Chamber event

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some 22News viewers have emailed us concerns about COVID-19 guidelines not being followed during Friday’s Westfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

There has been some backlash on social media on the event, since people weren’t wearing masks or social distancing at a large indoor gathering.

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce breakfast is meant to be an opportunity for business leaders to gather to talk about current issues and voice their concerns to elected leaders. Westfield Mayor Don Humason, Congressman Richard Neal, and state representative John Velis all participated in the event, which was a fairly large turnout.

On social media, many people have expressed their concerns about people not wearing masks, or social distancing from one another. 22News contacted both Mayor Humason and the Chamber of Commerce president Kate Phelon.

Mayor Humason told 22News, he had nothing to do with planning the event. He stated:

“Typically this breakfast is held at the 104th Fighter Wing in their dining hall but I was notified that it would be moved to Tekoa Country Club. “It was my understanding that the Chamber had contacted Joe Rouse at the Board of Health and received permission to hold the event. I would urge you to speak with Kate at the Chamber for details about the protocols that everyone followed.” Mayor Don Humason

The Westfield Chamber also stated, “The Chamber and the host of the breakfast created a detailed plan including table spacing, masks, and the like, on how the presentation was to unfold. This plan was presented to and signed off on by the Westfield Health Department, the local enforcement agency. Those in attendance, including many local small business owners that have been impacted Covid-19 regulations, adhered to the approved guidelines of wearing masks when not seated and only removed them once at the table, consistent with state restaurant guidelines.”

The breakfast is typically held at the 104th Fighter Wing in their dining hall but it was moved to the Tekoa Country Club.