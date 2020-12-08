COVID-19 infections among staff at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 11

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen Holyoke Soldiers’ Home employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new report released by the state Tuesday.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services said seven additional staff members at the facility are COVID-19 positive, bringing the total of infections among employees at the Soldiers’ Home to 11.

Last week, the state reported four cases among the staff, all of who provide non-direct care and do not interact directly with residents at the Soldiers’ Home. It is unclear if the seven who reportedly tested positive Tuesday work close with veteran residents at the facility.

One veteran resident also tested positive for COVID-19. That resident had previously tested negative and is isolated and being treated at Holyoke Medical Center, the state also reported last week.

Below is the current status of all residents as of Tuesday, December 8 :

1 veteran resident is positive and not clinically recovered

18 veteran residents are negative

38 veteran residents have a pending test. Please note that all veteran residents and staff are now being tested twice weekly, which will increase the number of pending tests.

72 veteran residents have been determined clinically recovered

0 veteran residents have refused testing

Resident locations

103 veteran residents are onsite

26 veteran residents are offsite

22 veteran residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

4 veteran residents are receiving acute care offsite

From the most recent round of staff surveillance testing

11 tested positive

All others who previously tested positive are clinically recovered

Since the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility began in March, more than 80 veteran residents had tested positive for the virus, 76 died.