COVID-19 info sessions for seniors held at Day Brook Village in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seniors and individuals with chronic conditions are most vulnerable to getting severe cases of COVID-19.

That is why gerontological specialist and infectious disease prevention expert Dr. Joan Roche began hosting informative sessions on the pandemic for seniors at Day Brook Village in Holyoke.

“It’s very scary for seniors in the community,” said Dr. Roche. “When they think about senior living they think about all the difficulties that have happened with nursing homes and that hasn’t affected every community. There are things to look for to remain safe.

Called Ways to Protect Your Health, Combat Loneliness, and Ease Social Isolation, the sessions have tips from learning safety precautions for seniors in maintaining proper communication in order to prevent social isolation.

Suggestions include using technology like Facetime with family and friends, listening to music, playing games, or even exploring safe spaces in your backyard. Paul and Jane Tardif of South Hadley said they hope they can learn new information concerning the pandemic.

“I guess there’s a lot I don’t know,” said Paul Tardif. “Maybe they’ll tell us about new injections that might stop it.”

Social isolation is associated with an increased risk for dementia by 30 percent in ages over 55 according to a recent study by the University College London.

More sessions will be held:

Thursday, July 30

12:00 pm — 1:30 pm (lunch will be served)

5:30 pm — 6:30 pm (dinner will be served)

Friday, July 31 (virtually)

1:00 pm — 2:00 pm (RSVP for login information)

Call Day Brook Village Senior Living (413) 538-7551