COVID-19 may lead to dangerous health problems for athletes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk for COVID-19, that doesn’t mean younger people aren’t immune to it.

Star University of Florida Gators basketball player, Keyontae Johnson collapsed during his game over the weekend. Although the cause of his collapse is unknown, Johnson did test positive for COVID-19 during the summer. The COVID-19 virus can have long-term heart effects.

Something that medical experts have been looking into is athletes testing positive for COVID-19 and their chance at developing myocarditis. Myocarditis is a viral infection of the heart muscle.

The infection can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

Dr. Robert Roose of Mercy Medical Center explained some other long term effects COVID-19 could have on younger people.

“We know that sometimes people without other chronic conditions or younger people can have the long hauler syndrome or long COVID which can sometimes cause problems that can lead to inflammation in the heart, fogginess in the brain, or inflammation in the gut,” Dr. Roose said.

Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez actually decided to sit out the most recent MLB season due to the long-term heart risks.

According to USA Today, Johnson is currently in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Gainesville, Florida.