COVID-19 pandemic contributing to opioid overdoses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For more than a year now, time, money, and resources that normally would have been for the opioid epidemic have been shifted to help to solve the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tapestry in Springfield has been affected by this, but they’ve made adjustments to increase their outreach including telehealth, but they have seen firsthand the devastating impact isolation has had on people with substance use disorders.

“That’s been a big problem because people we work with are faced with a wealth of public health issues,” said Liz Whynott, director of Harm Reduction Programming at Tapestry. “COVID is just a part of that. We are going to see the repercussions of that for years to come.”

Whynott said deadly overdoses have drastically increased across western Massachusetts in the last year.

She’s also frustrated to see other health issues like the transmission of HIV and hepatitis outbreaks go up.