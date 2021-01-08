COVID-19 pool testing coming to Massachusetts schools

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New to Massachusetts schools is weekly pool testing programs to screen students and staff for COVID-19.

Massachusetts Teacher’s Association is calling this a “victory” for educators and families throughout the state. After months of demands from families and educators, the state announced COVID-19 pool testing for schools.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association are vocalizing their support of the effort, but they’re still calling for more safety measures.

While surveillance testing is very important, it is not a magic solution that will by itself make our schools safe. Other health and safety conditions must be met. The state continues to urge school districts to bring students back to the classroom in some capacity. Now saying pool testing is an important tool to do that. Massachusetts Teachers Association

Gov. Baker said, “The data around this is clear that in person learning is essential to kids’ education, developmental and emotional well-being and we’ve shown that we can control the spread of the virus in the classroom when the right steps are in place.”

The state’s education department will be fronting the $15 million to $30 million testing operation during its startup phase. After the start up period is over, it’s the responsibility of school districts.

Testing kits are prioritized for schools offering in-person and hybrid learning and will be available to remote-learning schools that are looking to bring back students.

Testing is expected to be available within the next month.