SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big Game is coming up this Sunday with the Rams and Bengals facing off, but when it comes to super bowl get togethers this year, what are people keeping in mind to stay COVID safe? 22News spoke with local communities on how they are taking Super Bowl Safety precautions.

“I think people are ready to get out there be smart about it but have fun.” said Ryan of West Springfield. With two years of living through the pandemic under our belt, people in western Massachusetts are confident that they can come together in a COVID safe way to enjoy the super bowl this Sunday.

“I’m sticking mostly to like really close family couple of friends that are fully vaccinated and boosted. We’re not testing just because it’s a little bit easier now but we’re still being vigilant,” said Brianna Odom of Springfield.

If you are planning to come together for the big game follow Brianna’s advice and stick to close friends and family members, and avoid large gatherings. 22News Spoke with Dr. Atif Khan of Health MD Urgent Care in West Springfield who has some tips on how to host safe super bowl gatherings.

“Basic things you can do is hand hygiene: keep wearing a mask, keeping distance avoid utensil sharing and obviously limiting crowds.” said Dr. Khan.

Khan also suggests to avoid long distance traveling because it is one of the biggest risk factors.

and if you have any common cold or allergy symptoms it might be a better idea to stay home.

The Super bowl is this Sunday so if you want to have COVID safe gatherings, be sure to keep a mask handy and if you can, get tested beforehand.