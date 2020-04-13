COVID-19 recovery center to open in East Longmeadow

Breaking News
(WWLP) – A COVID-19 recovery center will open this week in East Longmeadow.

Berkshire Healthcare Systems announced on Monday that they will temporarily convert the now-vacant Skilled Nursing Center in East Longmeadow into a COVID-19 recovery center.

The center will take in patients who no longer need to be in the hospital but are not well enough to go home. Berkshire Healthcare hopes to have the center open Tuesday.

There will be 26 private rooms available to start, and an additional 43 rooms will open up as needed.

