COVID-19 regulations could be extended if cases continue to rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of new restrictions Tuesday, aimed at stemming off the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations from the Thanksgiving holiday.

The new rules crackdown on gatherings and businesses and require hospitals to halt most elective surgeries.

This begins Saturday when Massachusetts enforces a 25 percent capacity limit. The limit affects a wide range of sectors, from restaurants and retail businesses to houses of worship and offices.

Gathering sizes and events are being limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors, and hospitals are also being told to cancel some non-essential surgical procedures.

Gov. Baker has been concerned about the possibility of the December holidays. He fears gatherings will lead to a repeat of the spike in COVID-19 cases that Massachusetts saw in the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

“We simply can’t afford to have another spike, one of the largest in the united states take place after the Christmas holiday,” Gov. Baker said.

These regulations will last until at least January 10. That could be extended if case numbers continue to rise after the holidays.