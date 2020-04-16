Breaking News
COVID-19 related deaths reported at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

COVID-19 related deaths reported at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke has reported deaths of residents who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trinity Health spokesperson Christine Looby confirmed the deaths with 22News Thursday afternoon. 

“We have experienced deaths among Mount Saint Vincent Care Center residents who were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.  We are deeply saddened by these losses and our hearts to go out to the residents’ loved ones. In keeping with our Mission and respecting HIPAA regulations and the privacy of our residents, we do not comment on or enumerate specific clinical cases.”

Looby also said there are additional residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation at Mount Saint Vincent. 

Trinity Health reports all positive cases of COVID-19 to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health everyday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today