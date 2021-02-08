COVID-19-related hospitalizations down as residents continue to get vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 hospitalizations are dropping statewide as more people get vaccinated against the virus.

Recent data from the state of Massachusetts shows that the state has seen a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations thanks to thousands receiving the vaccine. Hospitalizations on Sunday dropped by 62 patients, bringing the total to just below 1,400 patients.

Health professionals are crediting the decrease to the vaccine rollout.

“Over 70 percent reduction in new cases per day from 6,000 to about 1,800 per day. We have also seen over 35 percent reduction in hospitalized cases. That is largely due to the fact that we are getting more vaccines into people, they are developing immunity,” said a health professional.

As of Sunday, the CDC’s coronavirus vaccine tracker showed that 609,483 people in the Bay state have received the first dose of the two-shot treatment. More than 16,900 have received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and more than 1.2 million total doses have been distributed to the state.

But with new variants continuing to spread, the cause for concern is still there.

The British variant which is more contagious but not more severe and not resistant to the vaccine seems to be picking up speed and replacing the older version of the virus. The variant is still on pace to become dominant in the United States by March, according to the CDC.

The state’s COVID-19 test rate has dropped below 3 percent and it’s the first time that metric is below 3 percent since November 9.