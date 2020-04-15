1  of  5
COVID-19 response fund helping local non-profits affected by pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there is an increased demand on community organizations and non-profits to provide assistance to those in need.

The COVID-19 Response Fund For The Pioneer Valley was set up last month to provide support to non-profits and community organizations that are helping people affected by the pandemic.

They’ve been able to raise millions of dollars and have given out grants to more than three dozen community organizations.

“We’ve raised $3.3 million and I can tell you about 250 individuals have contributed to the fund,” Katie Zobel told 22News. “30 businesses, foundations and other organizations have contributed. We’ve had gifts from individuals in our community that range from $10 to $100,000.”

The Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation just donated $500,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

Right now, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is seeing an increase need for those organizations that provide meals and at food pantries.

