COVID-19 shutdowns continue to impact local businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses continue to struggle but they are preparing to re-open and adjust to a new normal amid the pandemic.

The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce has been trying to help businesses navigate the crisis. The Chamber’s executive director said many businesses have adjusted to stay at home and social distancing advisories, but others have been unable to.

She added that the cosmetology industry took a huge hit. And many businesses are worried about not having enough capital to re-open under new guidelines.

“Specifically will business now be responsible for providing PPE for their customers and their workers and what will that look like from a cost perspective,” Executive director, Julie Copoulos told 22News.

The Greater Springfield Regional Chamber surveyed their members about COVID-19’s impact on business. Just under 10 percent of business owners think their business is in jeopardy.

This number is way down survey they conducted shortly after the pandemic started, where 36 percent believed they could potentially go out of business.

Chamber President Nancy Creed told 22News that there was a lower response rate this time around.