COVID-19 survivor celebrates birthday with drive-thru parade

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of life Wednesday night for someone who knows just how precious it can be!

Linda Cowger has been on the road to recovery for the last six months, after contracting COVID-19. She’s been at the Care One Redstone, a rehab facility, while she’s on the mend. So it was only fitting that her family honored her with this drive-thru birthday parade.

Another year of life for Linda after battling COVID called for a very special celebration!

Daughter Karen Fay told 22News, “But we wanted to do something special for her so we organized a parade and some of the kids could come, some couldn’t she’s a grandmother of like 19.”

And the show of love and support was just what Linda said she needs these days.

Linda Cowger told 22News, “When you’re in here sometimes you wonder if I cant get out.. if I cant get out.. but you have to know that you’re in for your safety and my kids have tried to make that very clear to me.”

With so many negatives surrounding COVID, her family said they’re happy they could do something positive.