COVID-19 survivor determined to educate peers on why they should take virus serious

Mayra Ramirez, a COVID-19 survivor due to a double-lung transplant, responds Thursday, July 30, 2020, to a question about her journey through the pandemic during her first news conference at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Ramirez is the first known patient in the United States who received double-lung transplants due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WWLP/NBC) – Thursday, The World Health Organization warned that the coronavirus might come with long-term health problems.

This troubling news as the country continues to see a spike in cases and more and more young people contracting it. We’re hearing firsthand the life altering impact COVID-19 can have on the younger demographic.

“I think that I am here with a purpose,” said Myra Ramirez of Chicago, a COVID-19 survivor, and double lung transplant recipient.

Although Ramirez, 28, survived the coronavirus, her life has been altered forever because of it. While some young people who contract the virus will only experience mild symptoms and make a full recovery.

Ramirez fought for her life. She’s become the first known COVID patient to receive a double-lung transplant in the US, now she’s using her near-death experience to educate other young people who aren’t taking the virus seriously.

“I have the scars to prove that this is real. I never want anyone to undergo what I went through,” Ramirez told 22News. “I’m here to share the message with other people that don’t believe in COVID-19 that think that this is a hoax.”

She had irreversible lung damage and spent six weeks in the COVID ICU on a ventilator before her transplant. We spoke with someone who said Mayra’s story hits close to home.

Jason Miller of Somers, Connecticut, said, “That’s very, very scary. I have three teenage boys in their 20’s so I can relate to her situation and her family.”

A recent CDC study shows that 1 in 5 younger people ages 18 to 34 without chronic medical conditions had not fully recovered weeks after being diagnosed.

The CDC sticks by mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, and social distancing to help combat the spread of the virus.