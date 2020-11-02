COVID-19 testing, flu vaccine available for low-income residents in Springfield

FILE – In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, health care workers take information from people in line at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An event will be held Monday at the North End Cumberland Home Apartments for residents to receive free COVID-19 tests and the flu vaccine.

The COVID-19 testing will be administered by the Caring Heath Center and the flu shots will be given by CVS Pharmacy.

The Open Pantry will also be providing a box of food and care bags with health and prevention information provided by the Commonwealth Care Alliance. Residents will also be provided with masks, sanitizer, and reusable bags from a Better Life Home Care and Beacon Property Management.

In a news release sent to 22News from State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, the Latino community is disproportionately impacted, especially those residing in high-density neighborhoods. Although testing is now more available in Springfield, many low-income residents who have no transportation are not able to get tested.

“For the last five months, I have been calling for more community-based COVID testing in high-density low-income communities where many essential low-income workers reside” State Representative Carlos Gonzalez said.

Springfield’s population has continued to change; 70% are Latinos and African American. Springfield has seen a spike in positive cases.

“If we are going to turn the tide we need to include a bi-lingual and culturally appropriate outreach strategy. In addition, the city should consider establishing a citywide diverse COVID Task Force which includes medical experts and diverse community leaders from Springfield” Representative Carlos Gonzalez added.

The testing is available for residents from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. To find a testing site near you visit Mass.gov.