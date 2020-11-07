COVID-19 testing options in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The demand to get tested for COVID-19 is ramping up, as more local residents do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

“I think we all should right? That’s the only way we are going to curb this if we know who has it and they stay home so they don’t spread it to other people,” said Daphne Ottani of Longmeadow.

One of the busier testing sites has been at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield since you don’t even have to get out of your car.

The testing site has gone from two lanes of cars to five and they’re averaging more than 1,000 tests a day now. It’s not a rapid test, but they move you through the line pretty quickly and no insurance information is required so it’s guaranteed to be free.

AMR asks that residents pre-register to reduce the wait time. Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo told 22News, “It takes one minute to pre-register. Which saves us about four minutes per registration when you get up to the front. With the first parking lot with five lanes deep and everyone pre-registered you’re waiting under 45 minutes to a half-hour.”

Leonardo said you’ll get your test result back within three days. How often you should get tested depends on the time of exposure to someone who tested positive.

Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Medical Center, explained, “If there’s been an exposure, and you are feeling any symptoms you should absolutely get tested. What we don’t want is testing to be a replacement for following the precautions that actually keep you safe and protected.”

There are rapid COVID-19 tests available, including AFC Urgent Care’s clinics in West Springfield and Springfield. You’ll typically get a result in 15 minutes and most insurances will cover the cost of the test.

