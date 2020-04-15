COVID-19 testing resumes at Big E Fairgrounds following severe weather

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 testing has resumed at the Big E Fairgrounds after the state shut it down for the day, Monday.

Testing really has ramped up at the Big E after the state expanded it to include more essential workers. Grocery store workers are now heading to the Big E Fairgrounds to get tested for COVID-19.

The state reopened their free drive thru-testing site Tuesday, after closing it Monday due to the heavy rain and strong winds. Army National Guardsmen were there administering tests and communicating directions to drivers.

“We’ve been activated by the state to help out with the coronavirus pandemic,” Sgt. Michael Robert told 22News. “This was the first day we had a serious amount of traffic In the past few days we recently took over this site.”

The Big E Fairgrounds and Gillette Stadium are the only two drive-thru testing locations in Massachusetts. Testing is by appointment only.

“There was a long line of cars waiting to get into this testing site at the Big E Fairgrounds. Tuesday was the busiest day by far and this was due to grocery store workers now being allowed to get tested here,” Mike added.

Local towing companies are urging the state to allow them to get tested there. Ben Scott told 22News about his concerns.

“We have all these tow truck drivers running around the state right now keeping the cars and the truck moving and the roads clean,” Scott said. “And these guys are exposing themselves without hesitation they know we are short on PPE and we are doing what we can. But it’s just not enough.”

The state’s Executive Office of Public Safety sent 22News a statement that said, “We are constantly assessing the demand, capacity and capabilities of the priority testing sites in Foxborough and West Springfield.”

Testing is being conducted at The Big E Fairgrounds everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a one hour break for lunch between 12 p.m. and 1 a.m.