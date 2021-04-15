COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall closed Friday due to weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed on Friday due to the weather.

AMR in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the decision to postpone due to forecasted rain, snow and high winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire County, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties and for western Hampden County from 8 p.m. Thursday night until 8 p.m. Friday night for snow and sleet. Springfield will not see as much snow as upper Berkshire County but rain and some snow is still expected.

The Eastfield Mall testing site will resume COVID-19 testing on Saturday. No appointments are necessary but you are encouraged to register in advance.

The COVID-19 vaccination site run by Curative inside the Eastfield Mall will remained open Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties from 8 p.m. Thursday night until 8 p.m. Friday night where significant snow accumulation is likely.