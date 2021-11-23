COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall closed on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week due to Thanksgiving.

American Medical Response (AMR) says the site will reopen on Black Friday at 9:00 a.m. No appointments are necessary but you are encouraged to register in advance to help speed up the process.

Typical hours for the AMR Eastfield Mall COVID-19 testing site are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

In addition, the Holyoke COVID-19 testing site at HCC will be closed Thanksgiving day and Friday. That site will reopen on Saturday at 7:00 a.m.