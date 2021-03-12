COVID-19 testing site at HCC extended through June

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 testing at Holyoke Community College has been extended through June 20.

Drive-thru testing at HCC is conducted six days a week in Parking Lot H. Testing is available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In the last few months, infection rates have been dropping and vaccinations have been steadily increasing. But many people feel access to testing is still very much needed.

“I think we need a full-court press until we get out of this thing,” said Kurt Richter of Holyoke. “Vaccine is obviously number one, people are going to need to get tested and why not let it go as long as it can.”

Testing is free to all Massachusetts residents. No appointments and no referrals are necessary. Turnaround time for results is 1 to 4 days.