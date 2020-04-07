COVID-19 testing site to open at Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Hundreds of front line workers will soon be able to be tested for COVID-19 at Gate 1 of The Big E.

In a news conference on Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the fairgrounds will be transformed into a drive-thru testing site for first responders and public health workers. However, there is certain criteria a person has to meet in order to get tested.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told 22News, “So you’re going to need symptoms of COVID-19 and you’re also going to need a referral from your doctor so they’ll work with our police department to set up an appointment you’ll be able to drive in and get tested.”

The Eastern States Exposition is allowing the city of West Springfield and the state to use the property for the testing site.

In a statement, president and CEO Eugene Cassidy said in part:

Early on in this unprecedented pandemic, the Exposition offered its grounds to help in any way it could in the fight against COVID-19. We are pleased to play a part in this very important operation to ensure the health and safety of first responders who are on the front lines. We are looking forward to doing more if we are called upon for help. Eugene J. Cassidy, ESE President and CEO

The testing site at The Big E will be open 7 days a week for over 8 hours a day.

The site is expected to be set up by the end of this week. In addition to the site in West Springfield, drive-thru testing sites are being set up in Lowell and at Gillette Stadium.