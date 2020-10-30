COVID-19 testing sites closed Friday due to inclement weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several free COVID-19 testing sites have closed ahead of the bad weather.

After traveling to see family one local resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, needed to get tested to return to work. Normally, he’d get tested at Holyoke Community College, one of the largest testing sites in our area but, it’s closed due to the weather.

“I showed up about half an hour early and there was nobody where they are normally parked so I waited until about 2:15 p.m., he said. “I called the company that was supposed to be there and their dispatcher said they’re not showing up today.”

The testing site at HCC will be closed Friday morning but is expected to reopen in the afternoon. The other free testing site in our area, the Eastfield Mall, was open Thursday but will close Friday as well.

AMR the company that operates the site said testing will be suspended during inclement weather.

“Any inclement weather that has to do with high winds, ice, or snow which would make it a danger for vehicles coming into the parking lot or a danger for our own caregiver’s safety we would make a decision to shut it down,” said Patrick Leonardo, the operations manager for AMR.

Leonardo added that temperatures won’t play a factor in the sites closing unless it’s dangerously cold. Additional generators and heaters will be brought to the site for caregivers. AMR and the city of Springfield are looking into a possible indoor testing site but nothing is finalized yet.

Testing will resume at the Eastfield Mall Saturday morning at 9 a.m.