COVID-19 testing sites continue to increase across Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pop up testing sites have been so successful that the state announced they’ll be expanding testing to September 12 to accommodate more testing.

The time and location of the expanded testing have not been announced yet. But there are still plenty of current testing sites up and running, including the Zanetti Middle School location. It saw hundreds of people Tuesday alone.

Tapestry runs a site in Springfield. Tuesday was their second day of testing, and according to a Tapestry worker, each day seems to get busier.

Tapestry Director of Marketing Amy Davis told 22News, “This is crazy. We’ve had a non-stop line, we had this entire end of the parking lot filled an hour and a half before we opened, which is a huge turnout.”

The drive-through testing is available for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals and is done via a nasal swab. You can get a free COVID-19 test at a number of locations, but there are some instances when you may be required to pay for it.

Federal law requires Medicare and Medicaid to cover the cost of the test at no cost to the patient.

The typical price for a COVID-19 test is $127.

But, depending on individual hospital and lab costs, it could cost anywhere between $36 and $200. However, CVS and AFC urgent care’s websites say COVID-19 testing is free with insurance.