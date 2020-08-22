COVID-19 testing sites increase across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the state continues to put an emphasis on COVID-19 testing, even more test sites have become available locally.

There are already testing sites in Agawam and Springfield but the city added even more locations to try and meet the large demand of testing in this area.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is becoming easier and easier in western Massachusetts. Right now, there are three free testing sites in Agawam, Holyoke, and Springfield, and now, even more are popping up in the city.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that more accessibility to testing will help identify asymptomatic people which in turn will help stop the spread.

“Could find those hidden individuals or hidden pockets so we can get right on top of pertaining to the individual or hidden hot spots,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “They ID, they isolate, and mitigate through contact tracing.”

Here is a list of the new locations:

Each site will operate from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and you’ll get results within 48 hours.

Tapestry, which operates the other testing sites, will run these additional ones as well.

These new testing sites as well as the original locations are free to everyone, both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.

Appointments are encouraged but all sites accept walk-ins if there is enough time.